SARSEF
4574 E. Broadway, Tucson, 85711
520-273-8259
Are you stressed about everything you’ve been reading in this paper? Don’t worry – SARSEF students have it covered.
Take Emily Ignatoff, a high schooler who is working on a new method to remove plastic from the ocean.
Meanwhile, a fifth-grade class at Nash Elementary School found the best solution for keeping their neighborhood clean.
And Wyatt Macias, who as a second grader braved the Tucson landfill to learn if worms were better at breaking down trash.
When you invest in SARSEF, you are investing in 95,000 kids making the Tucson community, even the world, a better place.
In the classroom, SARSEF teaches students to let their curiosity guide them to the solutions most needed in their lives and communities, empowering them to be problem solvers with science and engineering in their tool kits.
Peek in a cafeteria after school and you might see SARSEF students and parents working together to follow the research process and bond over their growing excitement.
And because SARSEF believes every child has the right to make a difference, we prioritize schools in areas of poverty and train teachers how to infuse critical thinking into their everyday lessons.
By going into 87 schools for free annually, SARSEF is providing students the skills they need for a lifetime of critical thinking and problem solving, no matter what field they pursue.
But these kids aren’t just changing the world – they’re changing themselves.
For Emily Ignatoff, the program has had an impact on her learning process and also more personal skill sets.
“I definitely used to be a lot more shy,” Emily said.
Emily’s mom, Elizabeth Ignatoff, has noticed the difference.
“Sometimes she still gets nervous, but as soon as she’s speaking about her research, she lights up and is in her element. She’s confident and comfortable, and she even carries herself differently,” she says.
The challenges presented to students through SARSEF, personal and academic, are better preparing them for college. SARSEF students at the University of Arizona have a higher GPA than their peers.
With your tax credit, we can continue inspiring students like Emily. We focus our funding on providing free programming, training and supplies to Arizona students and teachers.
With every $400 donation, we can add one more school to our programming. With your donation, you will help grow the number of Arizona kids who can solve big problems.