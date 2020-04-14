Arizona Tax Credit: Sold No More

It’s a brutal time to be a student. Now, in the digital age, children and teens are exposed to multiple risks through their use of cell phones, the internet, social media and online gaming.
Predators creep into a child’s life while they are seemingly safe in their own homes, shattering children’s rights, impeding their healthy development and well-being, causing mental and emotional suffering and even death.
That’s why Sold No More created an evidence-based Power Over Predators prevention education program. It teaches students how to protect themselves from bullying, cyberbullying, toxic relationships, self-harm, porn addiction, sexting, sextortion and sex trafficking.
• Power Over Predators inspires hope and a purpose for every person’s future and provides them with resources to get help.
• Power Over Predators empowers those who’ve been abused to tell their story.
• Power Over Predators teaches kids how to defend and advocate for one another.
• Power Over Predators educates students on the harmful effects of pornography to their developing brains.
The need is urgent. With your donation of $400, you can protect 80 kids from exploitation.
Your $800 donation will protect 160 kids. There are many other ways you can help, such as volunteering or adopting a school.
