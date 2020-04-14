Arizona Tax Credit: Sold No More

Arizona Tax Credit: Sold No More

It’s a brutal time to be a student. Now, in the digital age, children and teens are exposed to multiple risks through their use of cell phones, the internet, social media and online gaming.

Predators creep into a child’s life while they are seemingly safe in their own homes, shattering children’s rights, impeding their healthy development and well-being, causing mental and emotional suffering and even death.

That’s why Sold No More created an evidence-based Power Over Predators prevention education program. It teaches students how to protect themselves from bullying, cyberbullying, toxic relationships, self-harm, porn addiction, sexting, sextortion and sex trafficking.

• Power Over Predators inspires hope and a purpose for every person’s future and provides them with resources to get help.

• Power Over Predators empowers those who’ve been abused to tell their story.

• Power Over Predators teaches kids how to defend and advocate for one another.

• Power Over Predators educates students on the harmful effects of pornography to their developing brains.

The need is urgent. With your donation of $400, you can protect 80 kids from exploitation.

Your $800 donation will protect 160 kids. There are many other ways you can help, such as volunteering or adopting a school.

How to Give

Sold No More

P.O. Box 6888, Tucson, 85737

520-917-6528

poweroverpredators.org

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020. For more details, consult your tax professional.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News