Arizona Tax Credit: Southern Arizona Legal Aid

Suzie was born in June 2016 addicted to opiates. The Arizona Department of Child Safety removed Suzie from her birth mother immediately. Fortunately for Suzie, Jenna was waiting to take care of her.

Jenna is completely unrelated to Suzie; Suzie’s mom just happened to be dating Jenna’s son at the time that Suzie was born. Although Suzie is not her biological granddaughter, Jenna eagerly stepped up to care for the new baby.

Even though DCS placed Suzie in Jenna’s care, that did not automatically mean that Jenna was legally able to provide for all of Suzie’s needs. To do that, Jenna needed to file for legal guardianship of Suzie.

That’s why Jenna needed the help of Southern Arizona Legal Aid.

Both of Suzie’s biological parents were happy to give permission for Jenna to care for Suzie, but, to provide for basic needs like enrolling in school or seeking medical treatment, Jenna needed to become Suzie’s legal guardian.

Fortunately, SALA offers assistance in minor-guardianship cases.

First, Jenna attended a KARE (Kinship & Adoption Resource Education) minor-guardianship class at SALA. Then she received additional assistance at a SALA minor guardianship clinic. A SALA attorney reviewed Jenna’s paperwork, and then it was notarized, finalized and copied — all at the same clinic.

With SALA’s help, Jenna’s petition for guardianship was granted the first time she went to court.

In 2019, 318 people took SALA’s Minor Guardianship Class; 68 of those attendees actually filed for minor guardianship. More than 45 people have attended a Minor Guardianship Follow-Up Clinic, where they received legal information regarding minor guardianships.

Guardians who have not received help are nine times more likely to have to go to multiple court hearings than guardians who have attended a Minor Guardianship Follow-Up Clinic at SALA. The majority of minor guardianship cases are necessary because one or both of the biological parents are addicted to opiates or other illegal substances.

Although guardians will always have to be mindful of the effect these substances have had on the minors in their care, they shouldn’t also have to worry about a legal battle so that they can provide that care.

It is clear that Jenna cares deeply for Suzie, and she has become Suzie’s primary parent. Because of Suzie’s mother’s addiction, she only sees Suzie sporadically.

As Suzie’s legal guardian, Jenna has been able to get Suzie enrolled in school and can take her to the doctor.

The two of them often play learning games, and Jenna even hired a tutor to help Suzie with her studies.

SALA provides civil legal aid to help make our communities stronger and more resilient.

The civil legal aid SALA offers helps people keep their housing, their income, and, most importantly, provides safety and stability for families in our communities.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Southern Arizona Legal Aid

2343 E. Broadway, #200, Tucson, 85719

520-623-9465

sazlegalaid.org

