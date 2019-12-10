What: St. Luke’s Home
Where: 615 E. Adams St. Tucson, 85705
Phone: 520-628-1512
St. Luke’s Home has been offering compassionate service for 100 years in Tucson, with the past 40 years focused on elder care.
At St. Luke’s Home, our mission is “to provide quality of life care for low-income seniors to age in dignity in an assisted living community.” As part of the Eden Alternative registry, we offer programs and services in an aesthetically pleasing community to combat the three plagues of elders: boredom, helplessness and loneliness.
We focus on elders unable to live alone, who fall into the economic “gap,” meaning they are financially unable to pay for private assisted-living care but don’t qualify for government programs and services.
Among our elders are the teachers who taught us; the artists who inspired us; the ministers who consoled us; the nurses who healed us; and the veterans who fought for our freedoms. All are contributing members of this community.
Our elders pay what they can to live here, but this payment does not cover the total cost of care. We must raise funds for an average $10,500 gap payment to ensure an elder receives what they need. We rely on compassionate heroes to save the day.
At St. Luke’s Home, we believe all elders deserve quality, compassionate care 24/7, regardless of finances.
Saundra, a veteran of the Navy, arrived at St. Luke’s from the VA Hospital in Tucson after a heart attack. She had been living in a small apartment in one of the toughest neighborhoods of Tucson. “It was a little hairy,” she offered in her soft-spoken voice. “I had to walk anywhere I wanted to go. The only place to buy food was the 7-Eleven.”
Saundra paused a moment and then added, more softly, “I was all alone, no friends, and my family lived far away. I kept falling, blacking out, and had to call an ambulance to get me to a hospital. I think some of my problem was stress. It was hard living alone in a bad part of town.”
Saundra describes the reclusive component of aging, not by choice, but by circumstance. It is one of the commonly identified plagues of elders. She is not alone in this experience.
When the VA hospital helped Saundra find St. Luke’s, her life turned around. “My health has improved, no more blacking out! It feels great to have people checking in on me, and I love going to the birthday parties, Town Hall meetings and shopping every Wednesday,” she said.
Saundra shared that she has not needed an ambulance or the emergency room since moving to St. Luke’s. “My health has never been better,” she said with a smile.
Your donation of $100 provides an elder with 28 weeks of activities.
Your donation of $400 provides an elder with nearly four weeks of full dietary services (food prep and serving) or the economic “gap” payment for an elder for nearly two weeks. Your donation of $800 pays the economic “gap” payment for one elder for nearly a month.