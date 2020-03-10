Arizona Tax Credit: Step Up to Justice

With 140,000 low-income Pima County individuals and families facing a civil legal threat each year, Step Up to Justice (SU2J) was launched in 2017 with a focused mission to assist those who cannot afford an attorney.
SU2J’s pro bono service model is motivated by a central question: “How can we direct quality free civil legal services to the most people in need at the lowest cost?”
In response, SU2J has established a full-service, free civil legal center, whose team of volunteer attorneys has assisted over 3,750 low-income clients. In less than three years, SU2J’s volunteers have donated nearly $4 million dollars in free legal help.
SU2J clients include:
- Grandparents who need to establish a guardianship so that they can enroll children in school or obtain medical services when parents are unavailable due to incarceration addiction or health problems.
- Tenants living in substandard conditions who seek to provide a safe and secure home for their families.
- Domestic-violence victims seeking to escape a dangerous marriage.
- Debt-ridden families trying to make a new start.
The following is one of the many examples of how SU2J has been able to level the playing field for those facing a legal challenge:
- Anna was renting a room in a converted workshop space. After the landlord continually entered the tenants’ rooms without notice or permission, Anna decided to move out. She gave the landlord notice and asked for her security deposit back. The landlord refused to return the security deposit. SU2J’s volunteer attorney called the landlord and tried to negotiate a settlement. When the landlord continued to refuse, the attorney helped Anna bring a small claims lawsuit against the landlord. Anna won. The judge ordered the landlord to pay Anna her security deposit right then in court.
Because the services of SU2J are rooted in the volunteerism of Tucson’s legal community, a small donation can make a big difference.
A $200 donation provides legal representation for a family or individual in a contested case; $325 provides a month of guardianship clinics serving children whose parents are unable to care for them; $670 provides a month of technology services, enabling SU2J to provide services for clients in rural areas where resources are scarce; $750 provides a month of family law clinics, providing step-by-step legal advice to those trying to navigate the family court system.
Last year, SU2J received $36,500 in qualifying charitable organization tax credit donations, making up 11% of our total budget. This year, our goal is to raise $50,000, and to expand our reach to even more families in need of legal help.