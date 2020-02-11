Arizona Tax Credit: Strauss Manor on Pantano

Tim Pease moved into Strauss Manor on Pantano in 2016.

Pease had been homeless on and off for years due to family issues and a gambling addiction. In his younger days, Pease worked in the tool and die industry. He spent the last of his working years doing day labor.

There were angels along the way. A manager at Goodwill let him park his vehicle in the lot when he was living in his car. A local church let him stay on their property for eight years after his vehicle was repossessed.

It’s hard to know where Pease would be if Strauss Manor did not exist.

Pease, who is now 68, found his way to Strauss Manor on Pantano, an apartment-style complex that is specifically for low-income seniors who are 62 or older. He is proud to say he has always made his rent payments on time since moving in. His life has stabilized and he has become a leader in the Strauss Manor community.

To qualify for Strauss Manor, a person must be at or below the median income for Pima County. B’nai B’rith International sponsors the building and HUD provides rent subsidies.

Each resident’s income and financial situation is evaluated to determine the amount of rent they can afford. HUD then subsidizes the difference. HUD does not provide any other financial help for the residents. There are 80 one-bedroom apartments, each with its own living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The need for senior low-income housing in Pima County is huge. There are 118 people on the waiting list.

What people find when they move into Strauss Manor is a beautiful space that is impeccably maintained. But more importantly, they find a community of friends. A service coordinator helps find resources for the residents and also facilitates educational services, programs and activities.

When someone moves in, they need all the basic household items and furniture for their apartments. Living at or below the poverty line means that basic necessities are often difficult or impossible to obtain no matter what the former living circumstances were.

There is a food and personal hygiene pantry. Holiday meals are provided. Often those meals are the only holiday meals residents have.

Without donations, the residents would not have those meals, toilet paper, food, shampoo and other necessities of daily living.

Please consider giving to Strauss Manor so that the seniors in our community can find a place to call home.

Like Pease, there are a lot of seniors relying on tax-credit donations.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Strauss Manor on Pantano

370 N. Pantano Road, Tucson, 85710

520-722-9015

straussmanor.org

