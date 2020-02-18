Arizona Tax Credit: Teen Challenge of Arizona

Teen Challenge of Arizona has been serving our community for over 50 years, with amazing results.
Our mission is to provide youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive faith-based solution to drug and alcohol addictions and other life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society.
We endeavor to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.
We operate five residential recovery programs in Arizona, serving adolescent girls, women and children, and men, plus prevention programs and outreaches to schools, churches and community organizations.
Locally are the Tucson Men’s Center, serving men ages 18+, and Springboard Home for Youth in Crisis, serving girls ages 12-17.
Additionally, we operate local thrift stores to raise funds for our programs. Find some treasures and support our efforts at:
Blessingdale’s Thrift Stores — Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2621 N. Oracle Road and 4817 E. Speedway.
Butterfly Boutique — Offering new and gently used women’s clothing and fashion items. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3725 W. Ina Road.
Zack’s addiction caused Alycce and their children to separate from him and they divorced in 2014. That’s when Alycce and the kids began attending church and a ministry group for addicts.
They began to pray that something would happen to Zack that would change the way he was living and that he would be freed from addiction.
Their prayers were answered after Zack was arrested. He was facing some serious time in prison but, by the grace of God, he was blessed to go to Teen Challenge of Arizona.
It was there that Zack got the healing and freedom from addiction he needed. During his time at Teen Challenge, God started the restoration process in him and in his family.
Zack and Alycce remarried and their family is restored. They are so grateful for the role Teen Challenge of Arizona has played in the restoration of their family.
Approximately 15% of our annual budget comes from the Arizona tax credit program.