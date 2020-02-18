Arizona Tax Credit: Teen Challenge of Arizona

Arizona Tax Credit: Teen Challenge of Arizona

Teen Challenge of Arizona has been serving our community for over 50 years, with amazing results.

Our mission is to provide youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive faith-based solution to drug and alcohol addictions and other life-controlling problems in order to become productive members of society.

We endeavor to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.

We operate five residential recovery programs in Arizona, serving adolescent girls, women and children, and men, plus prevention programs and outreaches to schools, churches and community organizations.

Locally are the Tucson Men’s Center, serving men ages 18+, and Springboard Home for Youth in Crisis, serving girls ages 12-17.

Additionally, we operate local thrift stores to raise funds for our programs. Find some treasures and support our efforts at:

Blessingdale’s Thrift Stores — Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2621 N. Oracle Road and 4817 E. Speedway.

Butterfly Boutique — Offering new and gently used women’s clothing and fashion items. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3725 W. Ina Road.

Zack’s addiction caused Alycce and their children to separate from him and they divorced in 2014. That’s when Alycce and the kids began attending church and a ministry group for addicts.

They began to pray that something would happen to Zack that would change the way he was living and that he would be freed from addiction.

Their prayers were answered after Zack was arrested. He was facing some serious time in prison but, by the grace of God, he was blessed to go to Teen Challenge of Arizona.

It was there that Zack got the healing and freedom from addiction he needed. During his time at Teen Challenge, God started the restoration process in him and in his family.

Zack and Alycce remarried and their family is restored. They are so grateful for the role Teen Challenge of Arizona has played in the restoration of their family.

Approximately 15% of our annual budget comes from the Arizona tax credit program.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Teen Challenge of Arizona

The Faith-Based Solution to the Drug Epidemic

P.O. Box 5966, Tucson, 85703

800-346-7859

tcaz.org

