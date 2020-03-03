Arizona Tax Credit: TIHAN

You are blessing me with support that illuminates my life, and I am so very grateful.

I can tell you from firsthand experience how your support of the Arizona charitable tax credit impacts someone’s life.

My name is James. I am a long-term survivor — I’ve had HIV/AIDS for more than 30 years.

When I tested positive in the 1980s, I didn’t think I would live to see this day.

I lost so many friends to this disease.

And losing my partner Ken was devastating. My own family wouldn’t accept me for who I am, and Ken was the first person who accepted me and loved me.

Much has changed since those early days.

We have medications today that can keep us living longer and better, with fewer side effects.

Medically, things are so much better, but there’s no cure.

And sometimes it feels like AIDS has become invisible — like people aren’t talking about it anymore.

I cannot let us become invisible.

It’s not over yet.

It’s important to know that people still care about us — about me — and that there is support. That we matter.

Your support of the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) through Arizona’s charitable tax credit does that.

When I moved to Tucson about four years ago, I connected with TIHAN. My first experience with TIHAN was visiting their Poz Café lunch program.

I had heard some of my peers talk about the lunches and the welcoming atmosphere, and I wanted to become more connected to a community.

It has warmed my heart to see the volunteers and the faith communities and groups offering their time and their love and hugs at this lunch for us.

Earlier this year, the polyneuropathy that I’ve dealt with for 20 years became overwhelming.

Caused partly by the HIV and partly by the drugs to treat HIV, this condition makes my hands and feet burn and causes numbness, making it difficult to walk and to hold anything.

TIHAN gave me a CareTeam of three volunteers, and their support has brought me new life. I live alone, and am basically homebound — unless someone picks me up.

Without the CareTeam, my world would be so different — lonely, with very little contact with others. Maintaining social contact is so important to wellness.

TIHAN can provide each of us living with HIV with support services for about $70 a month, or $800 a year. It’s an amazing gift that can enhance someone’s life.

Thanks to all of you who contribute and take advantage of the Arizona tax credit to support TIHAN’s services. You are blessing me with support that illuminates my life, and I am so very grateful.

How It Works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)

2660 N. First Ave., Tucson, 85719

520-299-6647

tihan.org

