Arizona Tax Credit: Tucson Jewish Community Center

Andrea was at a precarious point in her life. When her daughter was born, her partner rejected fatherhood and made them the victims of domestic violence. Andrea had left behind stability in another city to be with him and attend The University of Arizona.

Without a support network to turn to, Andrea found herself moving into a domestic abuse shelter with her infant, where they lived for months while Andrea struggled to get on her feet and continue as a full-time student at the UA.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we were able to offer a financial aid package that made it possible for her daughter to attend our Early Childhood Education program. Having a safe and stimulating place for her daughter during the work day helped give Andrea the tools she needed to stabilize her situation:

“I can do (my degree) because no matter what, (my daughter) is getting a great education from the amazing individuals who work here at the J,” says Andrea. “She’s getting stimulus I can’t provide at home. And at this age, that’s what you want for them, because their minds are little sponges. It has been life changing for us.”

The J knows that these kinds of services should be a luxury in our community. Your Arizona tax credit donation allows children from various economic backgrounds and with differing levels of ability to receive mentorship. Our experts are trained to nurture character development and self-confidence, a relationship that can impact the rest of their childhood and adolescence.

You have the ability to make a difference for Tucson’s children and help meet the need in our community.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to give

Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000

tucsonjcc.org

Mission: The mission of the Tucson J is to cultivate and enrich Jewish identity, ensure Jewish continuity, foster wellness and broaden communal harmony.

