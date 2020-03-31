Arizona Tax Credit: Tucson Jewish Community Center

Andrea was at a precarious point in her life. When her daughter was born, her partner rejected fatherhood and made them the victims of domestic violence. Andrea had left behind stability in another city to be with him and attend The University of Arizona.
Without a support network to turn to, Andrea found herself moving into a domestic abuse shelter with her infant, where they lived for months while Andrea struggled to get on her feet and continue as a full-time student at the UA.
Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we were able to offer a financial aid package that made it possible for her daughter to attend our Early Childhood Education program. Having a safe and stimulating place for her daughter during the work day helped give Andrea the tools she needed to stabilize her situation:
“I can do (my degree) because no matter what, (my daughter) is getting a great education from the amazing individuals who work here at the J,” says Andrea. “She’s getting stimulus I can’t provide at home. And at this age, that’s what you want for them, because their minds are little sponges. It has been life changing for us.”
The J knows that these kinds of services should be a luxury in our community. Your Arizona tax credit donation allows children from various economic backgrounds and with differing levels of ability to receive mentorship. Our experts are trained to nurture character development and self-confidence, a relationship that can impact the rest of their childhood and adolescence.
You have the ability to make a difference for Tucson’s children and help meet the need in our community.
