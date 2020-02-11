Arizona Tax Credit: Veritas Academy of Tucson

Veritas Academy of Tucson began like so many things do — with a few people and a vision.
In 2008, several families had been struggling with the schooling options available to them. They wanted their children to have an academically rigorous, Christ-centered education and — believing it was their God-given responsibility to disciple their children in Christ — desired to be significantly involved in administering that education.
The result of their efforts was the formation of Veritas Academy of Tucson — a Christian, classical school that adheres to a university-type schedule.
As a Christian school, Veritas Academy aims to help parents raise lifelong learners in the training and admonition of the Lord by:
• Helping to preserve and strengthen the God-ordained family relationship through the University-Model® of schooling, allowing parents to be direct partners with the campus teachers.
• Teaching children to think critically and creatively via the classical education model.
“Our kids were both home-schooled for one year and then in public school for one year and each setting had its positives and negatives,” said parent Kevin Mullis.
“For our family, Veritas struck the perfect balance. Veritas is a wonderful combination of traditional school and home school. We have been delighted with the whole experience from the very beginning.
“The teachers and staff are professional and so kind. Our kids are both engaged and loving school,” Mullis said.
“At first, we were hesitant because of the cost, but Veritas has lots of resources to guide you through the process of getting scholarships.
“Most importantly, our kids are exposed to a classical education that includes learning about God.
“We couldn’t be happier with Veritas! Tax credit donations are especially important for our family because they make the opportunity to attend this school possible.”
Tax credits play an invaluable role in making our school possible. Families, regardless of income, are able to have this high quality education that many could never afford otherwise. Donations make it possible to keep attracting and hiring quality staff to accommodate our steady growth.