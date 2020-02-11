Arizona Tax Credit: Veritas Academy of Tucson

Arizona Tax Credit: Veritas Academy of Tucson

Veritas Academy of Tucson began like so many things do — with a few people and a vision.

In 2008, several families had been struggling with the schooling options available to them. They wanted their children to have an academically rigorous, Christ-centered education and — believing it was their God-given responsibility to disciple their children in Christ — desired to be significantly involved in administering that education.

The result of their efforts was the formation of Veritas Academy of Tucson — a Christian, classical school that adheres to a university-type schedule.

As a Christian school, Veritas Academy aims to help parents raise lifelong learners in the training and admonition of the Lord by:

• Helping to preserve and strengthen the God-ordained family relationship through the University-Model® of schooling, allowing parents to be direct partners with the campus teachers.

• Teaching children to think critically and creatively via the classical education model.

“Our kids were both home-schooled for one year and then in public school for one year and each setting had its positives and negatives,” said parent Kevin Mullis.

“For our family, Veritas struck the perfect balance. Veritas is a wonderful combination of traditional school and home school. We have been delighted with the whole experience from the very beginning.

“The teachers and staff are professional and so kind. Our kids are both engaged and loving school,” Mullis said.

“At first, we were hesitant because of the cost, but Veritas has lots of resources to guide you through the process of getting scholarships.

“Most importantly, our kids are exposed to a classical education that includes learning about God.

“We couldn’t be happier with Veritas! Tax credit donations are especially important for our family because they make the opportunity to attend this school possible.”

Tax credits play an invaluable role in making our school possible. Families, regardless of income, are able to have this high quality education that many could never afford otherwise. Donations make it possible to keep attracting and hiring quality staff to accommodate our steady growth.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Veritas Academy

2151 N. Palo Verde Blvd. in Tucson, 95716

Vatucson.com

520-576-0427

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News