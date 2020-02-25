Arizona Tax Credit: YMCA of Southern Arizona

YMCA’s accessible, affordable and licensed child care programs serve on average 3,600 children each year.

We know that lasting personal and social change comes about when we all work together. That’s why, at the Y, strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Mary and Georgia had just moved to Tucson — Mary had just separated from a five-year marriage and felt a little hopeless. For the first time in a long time she was single, needing full-time work and a 4-year-old daughter to care for on her own.

A co-worker who was also a single mom recommended the YMCA and Mary decided to stop by and check it out.

“From the moment I walked in the facility the ladies at the front desk made me feel welcome and warm. They asked if I needed anything and talked to Georgia like she was already enrolled there,” she said.

Mary did a tour and talked to teachers and the director; she was even invited to stay for lunch. YMCA staff helped her with the necessary paperwork and information they needed and signed Georgia up for her first day of preschool.

Mary could now take time to look for a full-time job; all while knowing Georgia was safe and having fun learning at the YMCA.

Mary and Georgia have been at the Y now for about a year and we are happy to report that Mary found the perfect job, she works great hours and Georgia is a star in our preschool. Georgia has even taken to welcoming new kids when they come and join the class, she shows them around and has really come out of her shell.

“The Y was there for us when we needed a community, they helped us in a way that I can never repay them, without their financial assistance program and the tax credit fund Georgia and I would be in a much darker place.”

Our programs are age and developmentally appropriate and prepare preschoolers for kindergarten, teach literacy and leadership skills, and instill important character values.

We believe, teach and model values of caring, honesty respect and responsibility — in all that we do.

Here’s what we can do with your tax credit donation:

• $250 provides a kid with before school care for a month.

• $350 provides a single parent with after-school care for a year and the peace of mind knowing that their child is someplace safe and having fun with the YMCA.

• $750 provides a preschooler with three months of YMCA preschool and helps get them ready for kindergarten.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

YMCA of Southern Arizona

60 W. Alameda St., Tucson, 85701

520-623-5511 ext. 252

Tucsonymca.org

Mission: The YMCA of Southern Arizona is dedicated to improving the quality of human life and to helping all people realize their fullest potential through the development of spirit, mind and body.

