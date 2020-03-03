Arizona Tax Credit: Youth on Their Own

Lydia did not have a safe home life. Disagreements with her mother would escalate to fights that sometimes became physically violent. When Lydia decided it was time to leave the abusive household, she moved in with her grandmother.
Not having a healthy relationship with her mom was tough for Lydia. While many kids and teenagers take for granted the guidance and support they receive from their parents, those without it know how difficult it can be.
Compounding the emotional challenges, Lydia recalls that one of the biggest obstacles for her in high school was getting to school on time. She was not on a school bus route so she had a long walk to and from school every day.
Lydia enrolled in Youth On Their Own (YOTO), a local nonprofit that helps homeless Pima County youths graduate from high school.
By maintaining a good attendance record and passing grades in all classes, Lydia was eligible to receive a monthly stipend, free basic needs like food and hygiene products, as well as support from YOTO’s staff and network of community agencies.
During the 2018-19 school year, YOTO enrolled a record 2,054 students, an 18% increase over the previous year. By providing homeless youths with the resources they need to stay in school — financial assistance, basic human needs and guidance – YOTO helps students graduate. The graduation rate for YOTO students is 82% – higher than the state average of 78%.
YOTO’s work would not be possible without the support and generosity provided by the local community. The majority of YOTO’s funding comes from individual members of the community. In particular, YOTO benefits significantly from the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which accounts for about 20% of the organization’s donations, allowing YOTO to support over 2,000 students per year.
Last spring, Lydia was one of the 364 YOTO students who graduated from high school. She was also only the second person in her family to graduate from school, which made the achievement even more momentous for her.
Lydia says she is grateful for the help she received from YOTO, particularly the financial assistance, which helped her contribute to expenses at her grandmother’s house.
This bright young woman wants to make a difference in the world and plans to join the Navy and pursue a medical career.
By donating your $400 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit to YOTO, you can provide over two months of financial assistance to a student like Lydia.
The impact doubles for couples filing jointly, who can donate the maximum $800 tax credit.
Above all else, every donation made to YOTO shows local homeless youth that their community cares about them, their dreams and their futures.