Arizona Tax Credit: Youth on Their Own

Lydia was one of 364 students enrolled in YOTO who graduated from high school last year.

Lydia did not have a safe home life. Disagreements with her mother would escalate to fights that sometimes became physically violent. When Lydia decided it was time to leave the abusive household, she moved in with her grandmother.

Not having a healthy relationship with her mom was tough for Lydia. While many kids and teenagers take for granted the guidance and support they receive from their parents, those without it know how difficult it can be.

Compounding the emotional challenges, Lydia recalls that one of the biggest obstacles for her in high school was getting to school on time. She was not on a school bus route so she had a long walk to and from school every day.

Lydia enrolled in Youth On Their Own (YOTO), a local nonprofit that helps homeless Pima County youths graduate from high school.

By maintaining a good attendance record and passing grades in all classes, Lydia was eligible to receive a monthly stipend, free basic needs like food and hygiene products, as well as support from YOTO’s staff and network of community agencies.

During the 2018-19 school year, YOTO enrolled a record 2,054 students, an 18% increase over the previous year. By providing homeless youths with the resources they need to stay in school — financial assistance, basic human needs and guidance – YOTO helps students graduate. The graduation rate for YOTO students is 82% – higher than the state average of 78%.

YOTO’s work would not be possible without the support and generosity provided by the local community. The majority of YOTO’s funding comes from individual members of the community. In particular, YOTO benefits significantly from the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which accounts for about 20% of the organization’s donations, allowing YOTO to support over 2,000 students per year.

Last spring, Lydia was one of the 364 YOTO students who graduated from high school. She was also only the second person in her family to graduate from school, which made the achievement even more momentous for her.

Lydia says she is grateful for the help she received from YOTO, particularly the financial assistance, which helped her contribute to expenses at her grandmother’s house.

This bright young woman wants to make a difference in the world and plans to join the Navy and pursue a medical career.

By donating your $400 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit to YOTO, you can provide over two months of financial assistance to a student like Lydia.

The impact doubles for couples filing jointly, who can donate the maximum $800 tax credit.

Above all else, every donation made to YOTO shows local homeless youth that their community cares about them, their dreams and their futures.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

