Organization: El Rio Health Center Foundation
Address: 839 W. Congress St., Tucson, 85745
Phone: 520-205-4947
Website: elrio.org
It’s not too late to donate and give the gift of health to change someone’s life.
Your donation to El Rio Health Center Foundation helps provides compassionate, quality health care to those in need. With your support we serve over 106,000 people in Tucson, including over 35,000 children.
Your donation will change someone’s life. Help a person or family to receive medical care, cancer screening, dental services, vision services, free children’s books, free wellness classes, diabetes education and patient guidance.
Your contribution stays local and every dollar donated goes direct to patient care.
All donations qualify for the charitable tax credit and may reduce your Arizona taxes up to $400 for an individual or $800 for a couple per year.