Arizona tax credits: Here's what you need to know to file your 2020 Arizona tax return (copy)

As an Arizona taxpayer, you have a unique opportunity to direct your tax money to schools and charities you support and believe in.

You have to make a donation upfront, but — provided you stay within prescribed limits — you get every dollar back in the form of a tax credit.

If you make every possible donation, married couples filing jointly can give $4,965, and all other taxpayers can give $2,483 — and get it all back.

You can’t claim more than you owe in state taxes, but — with the exception of the Military Family Relief Fund Credit — unused credits can be carried forward for five years until used. Receipts should be retained and provided to your tax preparer.

Here are some common questions about the process:

What has changed since I filed my 2018 taxes?

The Internal Revenue Service, through regulation, has entirely eliminated the deduction for these contributions on your 2019 federal income tax return and this continues for 2020.

The regulations say that contributions resulting in a state or local tax credit in return for the contribution will not be deductible for federal tax purposes to the extent of the credit.