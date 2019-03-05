Teen Challenge of Arizona
P.O. Box 5966, Tucson, 85703
800-346-7859
Teen Challenge of Arizona has been serving our community for more than 50 years, with amazing results — a success rate of 86 percent.
Our mission is to provide youth, adults and families with an effective and comprehensive faith-based solution to drug and alcohol addictions and other life-controlling problems to become productive members of society. We endeavor to help people become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well and spiritually alive.
We operate five residential recovery programs in Arizona, serving adolescent girls, women and children, and men, plus prevention programs and outreaches to schools, churches and community organizations.
Locally, the Tucson Men’s Center serves men ages 18 and up, and the Springboard Home for Youth in Crisis is for girls ages 12 to 17.
Additionally, we operate local thrift stores to raise funds for our programs. Find some treasures and support our efforts at:
Blessingdale’s Thrift Stores — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at 2621 N. Oracle Road and 4817 E. Speedway.
Butterfly Boutique — offering new and gently used women's clothing and fashion items. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at 3725 W. Ina Road.
When Abbey arrived at Springboard, she was depressed, angry and distant. Her conversations disclosed self-hatred and various expressions of self-destruction. She needed help to deal with hurts and shame resulting from abuse, but had a difficult time opening up about the horrors of her early childhood. While at Springboard, Abbey began to recognize she was in a safe, caring home environment and began to confront her past and believe that God and her family truly love her. She also began to exhibit her creative gifting, leadership capability and willingness to forgive.
Teen Challenge of Arizona is a Qualifying Charity for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. It’s not a deduction, but an actual dollar-for-dollar credit.
Donate and claim up to $800 for married filing jointly, or up to $400 for filing single. You can make monthly contributions to reach the total amount of your potential tax credit, or you can make a one time donation.
The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit is available to anyone who files Arizona taxes.
Approximately 15 percent of our annual budget comes from tax credit gifts and these donations are used to help sponsor people in need of our programs, who have limited resources.
Help youth, adults, and families in need while saving on your Arizona income taxes. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is hope.