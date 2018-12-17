Organization: The Abbie School
Address: 5870 E. 14th St., Tucson, 85711
Phone: 520-300-6103
Website: abbieschool.org
Born out of a parent’s dream for their child, The Abbie School was founded by parents of children with special needs.
Today, Abbie educates students with autism and related challenges. Once a convent, our peaceful 4.5-acre campus provides a sensory, sensitive environment with lots of room to run and play.
Abbie operates on a classroom model and maintains an 8:1 maximum student-to-teacher ratio in all our core academic subjects: math, reading and writing, Spanish, social studies and science.
Our small size allows us to be flexible and meet the needs of students who are both above and below grade level, with remedial help for students who need it.
Other core classes include technology and life skills, where students learn budgeting, cooking, cleaning, self-care skills and have continuous practice with money in our classroom economy.
With our electives program, we expand interests and abilities, and meet therapeutic objectives in non-traditional ways through yoga, art, social skills, piano and strings, sign language, robotics, coding, PE, sportsmanship, gardening, student council and sewing.
We partner with the TRAK Ranch for animal encounters, and with Workability for pre-employment training.
Throughout each day, we focus on the soft skills that make someone a good friend, a successful student and a valued employee.
Abbie provides students an education worthy of their potential while preparing them for what comes next.
Students with a primary eligibility of autism on their IEP (individualized education plan) can typically fund their education through the empowerment scholarship. Unfortunately, students with similar needs but without an autism diagnosis struggle to afford the life-changing interventions that we provide at Abbie.
Although public school can be the best placement for many with special needs, it is not the best placement for all students, at all times. When students no longer fit, they and their families find themselves in crisis, desperate for another choice.
You can help. When you donate your tax credit to Abbie, you fund scholarships for children who need them the most.
Tax-credit contributions are a redirection of your state tax liability. They are funds that you have already paid in withholding or will owe at tax time.
Married couples can give up to $2,213, and those filing single can give up to $1,107. You can also give to both public and private schools as long as you have the tax liability to do so.
To make a contribution, contact Arizona Tuition Connection, www.arizonatuitionconnection.com, 480-409-4106, and make sure to designate The Abbie School.
Thank you for helping us equip students to live their best lives.