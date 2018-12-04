Organization: TRAK
Address: 3250 E. Allen Road, Tucson, 85718
Phone: 520-298-9808
Website: traktucson.org
Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids opened its gates in 2007 with a mission to strengthen kids and community through animal interaction. TRAK provides a variety of programs focused on children of all abilities and the uniquely positive, valuable impact animals have in their lives.
The TRAK ranch is in central Tucson and is easily accessible to families, schools and other nonprofit organizations that may not have the ability or the financial means to have animal interaction.
When horses, dogs, cats, goats, sheep, chickens and even pigs become part of learning, therapy and work become engaging and fun.
Families are welcomed at TRAK, too. A popular family program at TRAK is Furry Tales. On the second Sunday of each month, children of all ages are welcomed to the ranch to read to one of the ranch’s furry or feathered friends.
The program enhances the motivation, desire and confidence to read, whether it be for an emerging or proficient reader.
TRAK offers annual family memberships, horsemanship riding lessons and other youth programs throughout the year.
TRAK became a Qualifying Charitable Organization in 2015. Every dollar of the tax-credit donations made by generous people remains in Tucson doing valuable work for kids and our community. Last year’s tax-credit donations amounted to approximately 50 percent of charitable giving by individuals and 12 percent of TRAK’s total operating budget. Those donated dollars go toward feeding, housing and caring for our large animal family.
The donations also help support TRAK’s outreach program. TRAK’s team and animals make community visits to TMC Children’s Clinics, Ronald McDonald House and the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
TRAK also host groups at the ranch from all over Tucson, serving at-risk youth with and without disabilities, improving lives and teaching valuable vocational skills in an unforgettable fashion.
TRAK’s next special event is Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s our annual Cowboy Christmas Bazaar and a great way to visit the ranch, meet the animals and staff and celebrate the season. Admission is free, too.
TRAK is also staging a winter-break horsemanship riding camp Dec. 31 through Jan. 4.
If you’re looking for a very special Christmas gift for a youngster, sign up now. Registration forms are available on the TRAK website.