Autism Society of Southern Arizona offering variety of programs for autism month

April is Autism Awareness Month and the Autism Society of Southern Arizona is making it easier than ever to gain understanding for the developmental disability that affects one in 63 Arizona children.

Throughout the pandemic, the organization has expanded programs to offer support for individuals across the life span in hopes of promoting acceptance and providing resources during this unprecedented time.

“This is uncharted territory. We try to equip parents with resources and knowledge wherever their kids are, whether at home or returning to the classroom. We help children of all ages, with or without autism. This year we have been all about outreach, community awareness and listening to families and being in tune with what they need,” said Brie Seward, executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

The organization offers a full slate of virtual activities in April, kicked off with a celebration of World Autism Awareness Day on Friday, April 2. Festivities include a virtual workshop, “Tips on Minimizing Screen Time During Summer Vacation,” at 11 a.m. in partnership with Helping Hands Behavior Therapy. Registration is free and open to the public at as-az.org.