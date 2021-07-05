Back-to-school drives collecting supplies for students

“On top of the trauma these children were going through, COVID provided added barriers for kids in foster care, but we continued to provide food, cribs, carseats, diapers and other essential needs for families. We did a lot of this virtually and were able to send items to families in order to keep everyone safe. We have carried that through to our back-to-school drive, so if people don’t want to go into stores to purchase items, they can go to Amazon or Target online and select supplies, and they will be delivered directly to Aviva where volunteers will fill the backpacks,” said Greenberg.

The backpacks will be distributed for free in drive-thru distributions in Tucson and Sierra Vista on July 17-18 while supplies last. Any children in foster and kinship care are eligible as long as a Notice of Provider is shown.

Youth On Their Own

Convenience is also a consideration for supporters interested in providing supplies for homeless and near-homeless students through the Youth On Their Own Back-to-School Challenge.

The event seeks to assist about 1,500 unaccompanied middle school and high school students, many whom will be returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year, according to Bethany Neumann, director of development and communications for YOTO.