Banner-UMC nurse belled for her exceptional work with patients, families

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kristin Cassidy.
Nominated by: Jill Arzouman.
Why: For her work as a nurse at Banner-University Medical Center. Cassidy’s work as a nurse is exceptional, Arzouman wrote in her nomination letter. She recently won a DAISY award, given to extraordinary nurses who provide excellent care. She recently advocated for a family whose daughter suffered a brain injury. She advocated for more time to assess the girl’s progress, Arzouman wrote. The girl did show progress and was able to be taken off a ventilator after about a week and has been recovering in a rehabilitation center. “The community of Tucson should sleep well at night knowing there are exceptional nurses like Kris,” Arzouman wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
