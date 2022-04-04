Ben's Bells: Andre Haymore

Bell wrote: "Andre and his sister-in-law Heather have provided my classroom and students with so many learning materials to enhance students’ learning. These students reside at a Title One school and need a strong foundation at school to support their future success.

"Andre and Heather are always happy and committed to help. They reach out to me each month asking what my classroom needs or how they can help. They have provided truckloads of snacks for my students, large furniture pieces like a light table, and any other materials I request. Students have had so many more learning opportunities and privileges due to Andre, his wife, and Heather's family. There is no one more selfless or deserving of this award."