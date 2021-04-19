Business, Tucson Village Farm hold 'Earthday Everyday' event

Tucson business TANK’s Green Stuff is teaming up with the Tucson Village Farm to host the “Earthday Everyday” event April 24.

The free event will take place at the farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., and will feature 24 interactive and educational booths and family-oriented events. There will be a trash pickup along the Rillito River, visitors can tour the village farm, climb a ropes course, do arts and crafts, learn about composting and plant seedlings.

There will be snacks available for purchase from the farm’s Angel Charity for Children Culinary Education Center. All proceeds will support TANK’s Green Stuff Green and Clean Scholarship Fund for youth camps at the farm. TANK’s is also donating $2,500 to the scholarship fund in conjunction with this event.

Because of pandemic precautions, participants will have to register for a staggered entry time beginning at 9 a.m. Masks will be required of visitors.

For more information and to register to attend the event, go to tucsonvillagefarm.arizona.edu/earth-day-everyday