Centurions' gala moved to October, focusing now on raffle to raise money

In 2014, the organization expanded its giving efforts to include local nonprofits such as Tu Nidito, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth On Their Own and more.

“Our focus is on education, mentoring and health care for the most underserved members of the community, particularly children. That is what we look for in the organizations that we support,” said Hanson.

Parent Aid, a nonprofit that has been on a mission to prevent child abuse by strengthening families and the community for the past three decades, was one such organization chosen during the Centurions 2019 charity selection process, according to Hanson.

“Parent Aid is one of the three fantastic organizations chosen that is very effective at what they do. All of the nonprofits have excellent leadership on their staffs and on their boards of directors and do a great job of serving their constituents,” Hanson said.

The Centurions are aligned with Parent Aid in the belief that proactive prevention of child abuse through education is more effective than intervention, according to Allan Stockellburg, executive director of Parent Aid.