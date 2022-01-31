 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Food Bank extends hours, returns to walk-in service in Tucson

Community Food Bank extends hours, returns to walk-in service in Tucson

The Community Food Bank in Tucson will offer longer service hours and return to serving people inside its building at 3003 S. Country Club Road beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2. This marks an end to drive-through food distribution, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.

In Tucson, the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for people to walk in, follow a check-in process and pick up emergency food. Masks are required and social distancing and increased sanitation procedures will be followed.

“We’re excited to serve our community in a face to face, walk-in manner again and we’re working hard to do this safely,” says Chief Program Officer Robert Ojeda. “Drive-through food distribution worked for many months, yet it also limits our interactions with people.”

All resource centers of the Community Food Bank are closed for inventory today . New hours will begin Feb. 2.

Community Food Bank resource centers in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana will continue their low-touch and/or drive-through food distribution. More information is available online at communityfoodbank.org/locations

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ben's Bells: Ruth Houkom
Giving

Ben's Bells: Ruth Houkom

  • Updated

Meet Ruth Houkom, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Paige F. Hamner nominated Ruth for her work with Tucson Charity Bridge Club.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News