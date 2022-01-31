Community Food Bank extends hours, returns to walk-in service in Tucson

The Community Food Bank in Tucson will offer longer service hours and return to serving people inside its building at 3003 S. Country Club Road beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2. This marks an end to drive-through food distribution, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.

In Tucson, the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for people to walk in, follow a check-in process and pick up emergency food. Masks are required and social distancing and increased sanitation procedures will be followed.

“We’re excited to serve our community in a face to face, walk-in manner again and we’re working hard to do this safely,” says Chief Program Officer Robert Ojeda. “Drive-through food distribution worked for many months, yet it also limits our interactions with people.”

All resource centers of the Community Food Bank are closed for inventory today . New hours will begin Feb. 2.

Community Food Bank resource centers in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana will continue their low-touch and/or drive-through food distribution. More information is available online at communityfoodbank.org/locations