Compass' Show Your Love auction supports affordable housing for homeless

For one participant, that relationships has come full circle.

Mary Murray, 34, moved into Compass Affordable Housing in 2012 when she and her husband were expecting their first child.

Looking back, she credits the supportive atmosphere with changing their lives.

“They gave us the opportunity to grow and succeed. The rent was low and utilities were included; they also gave us structure and a job resource center with computers, community events and other resources. I was able to grow in my career and it gave my husband the opportunity to pursue a career until we were in a position to manage on our own,” Murray said.

When Murray began looking for a career change in 2020, she was excited to join Compass as an assistant case manager.

“I use my story to encourage others. By sharing my story, it puts us on the same level so we can relate. I help them get back into a position to succeed for themselves,” she said.

To promote participant success, Beerling said that Compass has adopted a two-part mantra: “Go Deep” and “Flourish.”