Compass' Show Your Love auction supports affordable housing for homeless

For one local nonprofit, Valentine’s Day is all about funding housing for those in need while filling hearts of those you love with the Show Your Love Valentine’s Online Auction.
The virtual auction, which benefits Compass Affordable Housing, features more than 50 items ranging from wine, restaurant gift certificates and original art to pet care and vacation packages including 10 days in Hawaii and a week-long RV vacation.
Bidding is available online (see the box for information) and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 10, making the auction the ideal Valentine’s shopping venue.
“The whole idea is to love each other, love yourself, love your pets and love us for Valentine’s Day,” said Maryann Beerling, CEO of Compass Affordable Housing, which is on a mission to improve the quality of family and community life through low-cost housing, support services and advocacy.
Established in 1996, the nonprofit offers three affordable housing complexes comprised of 144 units; a fourth complex with 71 units is under construction and a fifth is in the planning stages. The complexes feature affordable rent which includes utilities, along with community gardens, community centers, laundry, and more. They also offer innovative amenities such as “Your Healthy Home Market,” which provides free fresh produce, organic foods and proteins and “Get Ahead” employment assistance for all residents, including those who are undereducated and/or underemployed.
Compass also offers a community housing program that works directly with 400 homeless people to stabilize them and assist with housing and employment while building assets. Additionally, the nonprofit serves as the lead agency in partnership with Pima County and the City of Tucson in administering Eviction Prevention through the Community Investment Corporation. To date nearly 3,000 households have benefitted from eviction prevention assistance.
Demand for Compass services — particularly affordable housing — has been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and resulting loss of jobs, according to Beerling.
“The homeless population continues to grow. Lower-income and middle class folks living paycheck-to-paycheck who could previously afford to pay rent can no longer afford to do that with landlords and new owners increasing rents by 50 to 150 percent. It creates a whole new level of need and housing can’t keep up,” Beerling said.
Compass serves diverse racial and ethnic populations and a high percentage of single mothers as well as veterans. Beerling said the organization continually collaborates with other local nonprofits and community social service agencies to expand affordable housing while also focusing on “participatory” relationships.
“We call the people we serve ‘households’ or ‘participants.’ We have a participatory relationship, which means my team and the people they serve are accountable to each other,” said Beerling.
For one participant, that relationships has come full circle.
Mary Murray, 34, moved into Compass Affordable Housing in 2012 when she and her husband were expecting their first child.
Looking back, she credits the supportive atmosphere with changing their lives.
“They gave us the opportunity to grow and succeed. The rent was low and utilities were included; they also gave us structure and a job resource center with computers, community events and other resources. I was able to grow in my career and it gave my husband the opportunity to pursue a career until we were in a position to manage on our own,” Murray said.
When Murray began looking for a career change in 2020, she was excited to join Compass as an assistant case manager.
“I use my story to encourage others. By sharing my story, it puts us on the same level so we can relate. I help them get back into a position to succeed for themselves,” she said.
To promote participant success, Beerling said that Compass has adopted a two-part mantra: “Go Deep” and “Flourish.”
“I don’t overload my staff with cases. If you have too many households, you can’t go deep enough to find the barriers that push people back into homelessness — those often involve more than just unemployment and rent and includes mental health, medical issues, family matters, learning to save money, and in some cases, learning to pay bills,” Beerling said.
Ultimately, the philosophy is to stabilize families and help them flourish.
“The definition of flourish is ‘to grow or develop in a healthy or vigorous way, especially as the result of a particularly favorable environment’ and that is the relationship we want to cultivate with our staff and the households we serve,” Beerling said.
