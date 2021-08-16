Construction trade group donate $10,000 to GAP Ministries

The Arizona Construction Trade Association recently donated $10,000 to GAP Ministries.

ACT, founded in 1985, is a nonprofit trade association representing more than 180 specialty trade contractors and material suppliers in the construction industry. GAP Ministries was the beneficiary of ACT’s first annual golf tournament, held in May.

This $10,000 grant will be used to support GAP Ministries' job training programs.

GAP Ministries operates two job training programs, auto tech and culinary for low-income, unemployed and under-employed people. Students receive 10 weeks of free industry-specific and other skills training, in addition to financial literacy classes and support.

“This money ensures a second chance for those who have struggled in the past, but desperately need hope for their future and an opportunity to earn a decent living, said Tiane Kennedy, a spokeswoman for GAP Ministries

GAP’s new auto tech training program is operated through a partnership with MPG Automotive. In just two classes so far in 2021, five auto-tech graduates have been hired by MPG. GAP’s culinary training program is run by former Iron Chef Tucson, John Hohn. In the past three years more than 100 individuals have graduated from this program and are working in Tucson area restaurants.