Interfaith Community Services
After Bianca lost her job, she was facing eviction. “We were going to be homeless,” she said, arriving at Interfaith Community Services worried about caring for herself, her daughter and grandson who live with her. ICS provided rent and other assistance that kept the family off the streets while case managers helped Bianca to stabilize and begin a path to self-sufficiency. ICS helps 37,000 people annually with emergency services, homelessness prevention, employment readiness and senior caregiving. Your tax-credit donation provides a needy family with a month’s rent to avoid homelessness, food for 30 households or meals for eight homebound seniors.
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse
Sandra was faced with an impossible decision — live with her abusive husband or leave with her 6-year-old son, Joey, and be homeless. Sandra called Emerge and was immediately welcomed into the emergency shelter due to the extreme dangers at home. The needs of survivors like Sandra vary, and there are many ways your gift makes an impact. Your donation will go directly to things like helping Sandra avoid homelessness with a down payment on a new apartment, or paying for a portion of the associated cost for her and Joey to stay in a shelter. Your $800 donation creates safety for survivors — thank you for your life-saving gift.
Habitat for Humanity Tucson
“Home is much more than four walls; our home is stability for my two growing boys.” Adriana no longer has to share a cramped bedroom with her two sons, the boys crammed into bunk beds on one side, with Adriana’s bed squeezed in on the other. A pharmacy technician and single parent, Adriana always wanted to give her children a stable home. And now, she can. Tax-credit donations helped Adriana build her safe and stable home with Habitat for Humanity Tucson. Alongside volunteers, Adriana built her home and her neighbors’ homes, creating a vibrant and thriving neighborhood in a previously abandoned subdivision. Decent shelter is something we all need to thrive.
Youth On Their Own
“I would call Youth On Their Own (YOTO) a family instead of a program. YOTO helped me so much, but most important was the love and care they offered me. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without YOTO’s support.” — Lionel, 2018 graduate.
Each year, YOTO helps 1,700-plus homeless students work toward graduation by providing financial assistance, basic needs, and guidance. YOTO youth graduate at a rate of 84 percent — 4 percentage points higher than the Arizona average. With your $400 individual tax credit, you can provide a student three months of financial assistance — and the opportunity to succeed.
The Primavera Foundation
Britten was once on a dark path. He lost everything, including his son, who’s 4 years old and over 780 miles away. He landed in jail for the first time. “What am I doing?” he asked himself. “This is not me. I’m done!” Upon release, Britten stayed at the Primavera Foundation’s Men’s Shelter, giving himself a chance to start anew. Now, he’s secured full-time employment and is one of our affordable rental housing residents. An $800 tax-credit donation covers nearly one month’s stay at our shelter. Because of you, Britten is on his way to seeing his son again.
Hands of Hope
There are about 2,000 abortions in Pima County every year.
One in 4 women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Seventy-five percent of women say they chose abortion because they lacked practical and financial support. Nearly half of U.S. women who have abortions do so because they don’t have the support of their partners.
We meet the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy by providing free medical services, which include pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. We also provide practical, relational and spiritual support, and partner with our community to provide community resources to give her the support to choose life for her baby. Your tax dollars can save lives.
Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization
Your tax credit donation to ACSTO helps provide scholarships that make Christian education affordable for families who normally wouldn’t be able to afford it. When you donate to ACSTO, you get a dollar-for-dollar credit against your Arizona taxes — you can help these students at no extra cost to you.
“Sending our daughters, Malia and Shelby, to a Christian school would not have been financially possible without ACSTO. Both graduated at the top of their high school and university classes, are now independent working adults and, most importantly, have a solid spiritual foundation upon which they are building their future.”
Your donation impacts lives.
Desert Christian School
At Desert Christian Schools, we know for a fact that school choice would be practically impossible without the help of the Arizona tax-credit program. Historically, 75 percent of our students received some form of tax-credit scholarship funding. Thirty percent of those students were fully funded by tax-credit scholarships. Plain and simple, the Arizona tax-credit program makes private, Christian education more affordable.
Desert Christian School is truly blessed to have such a wonderful partnership with the many different school tuition organizations in our state, and we are thankful for their wonderful work in promoting school choice.
Special Needs Solutions
Special Needs Solutions designs and provides essential support and therapeutic equipment for children and adults with disabilities in Southern Arizona. Our goal is to help make it possible for young and old with special needs to participate as fully as possible in their lives. We do this by providing those with disabilities quality, affordable, custom-made therapeutic equipment that promotes independence, cognitive development and increasing contact with the world around them.
Since all of the work is done by skilled volunteers, we can provide this equipment for only the cost of the materials. This makes a huge difference to these families.