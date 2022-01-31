 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donate to Christian Family Care and these other nonprofits and you may qualify for a tax credit

Christian Family Care

3275 W. Ina Road, Suite 155

Tucson, AZ 85741

520-296-8255

cfcare.org

cfcare.org/ways-to-give/

arizona-foster-care-tax-

credit

At risk kids are casualties when families are struggling. Christian Family Care is the leading provider of services that strengthen families and serve at risk kids. We serve so that in the future every vulnerable child is nurtured in a Christ centered family. With your prayers and support we can provide loving families and lasting hope for Arizona’s most vulnerable children.

GAP Ministries

520-877-8077

info@gapmin.com

gaptaxcredit.com

80% of those incarcerated were in the foster care system. GAP Ministries helps end the cycle of abuse, neglect, poverty and prison by standing in the GAP for these children and families. GAP brings help to children, healing to families and hope to our community. Children are shown the love of Christ, lifted from their past, and given a new and brighter future through your tax credit donations to GAP, now at the new Campus of Hope.

Miracle Center

2861 N. Flowing Wells Road #161, Tucson AZ 85705

520-327-1208

gapmin.com/miracle-

center

Being homeless is difficult, for women it is dangerous. Miracle Center provides a safe, nurturing and Christ honoring environment to women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness due to overwhelming circumstances. Miracle Center’s clients are given transitional housing and the structure and support needed to rebuild their lives and be set free from negative behaviors. You help make miracles happen with your tax credit donation to Miracle Center.

Gospel Rescue Mission

4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

520-740-1501

grmtucson.com

Gospel Rescue Mission is much more than meals and a homeless shelter. We offer transformative addiction recovery, employment, and housing programs and provide access to medical, dental, and mental health care; government benefits; job training; and more, all to help our guests move from homeless to wholeness.

