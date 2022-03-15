Drive-in movie raises awareness for autism

It’s a local fundraiser and celebration of more than 75 million people globally who have autism spectrum disorder: The All In for Autism Drive-In Movie benefit will honor World Autism Acceptance Day at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Cactus Carpool Cinema, 6201 S. Wilmot Road.

“We want to flood the city with great stories of autism and everything that is happening in our community to support children and adults with autism and their families,” said Brie Seward, executive director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona. “We want to have conversations and spread awareness and understanding about autism so that people feel less alone and feel like they are being heard. Hopefully this will create change in the areas where we still need to break through and we can have a more inclusive society.”