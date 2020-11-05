 Skip to main content
Emerge domestic violence shelter seeking holiday gift cards

The holidays are on the horizon and Tucsonans seeking to spread seasonal cheer while social distancing can drop off a $25 gift card at Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse Administrative Offices, 2545 E. Adams St.

“Our annual holiday house will be a drive-through event this year. Normally we create a store-like environment and people donate items so participants can shop for their kids. With the drive-through event, our participants can pick up gift cards and shop at their own discretion in terms of where they feel comfortable — either in stores or online. This allows them to choose what they like for their kids but prevents them from coming into a group environment to get the gifts,” said Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, CEO of Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse.

The nonprofit is requesting gift cards in denominations of $25 to five local retailers: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar Tree and the TJX family of stores. It hopes to collect cards for at least 200 families, many of which have multiple children.

Mercurio-Sakwa said the pandemic has created increasing hardships for those experiencing domestic violence, which appear to be on the rise in spite of a decrease in calls to the 24/7 multilingual hotline (1-520-795-4266 or 1-888-428-0101) during initial stay-at-home orders earlier this year.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

How to help

Donate gift cards for Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse Holiday House

Where: Emerge! Administrative Offices, 2545 E. Adams St.

When: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Dec. 11

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is in need of donations of gift cards in $25 increments to five retailers: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar Tree and the TJX family of stores (TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshall’s). Donations can be dropped off at the administrative offices; you can also send an email to kristinam@emergecenter.org or call 795-8001, Ext. 7013, if you want to make a donation, or visit emergecenter.org to make an online donation.

