Envelope in today's Arizona Daily Star to help send kids to camp

Please join the Arizona Daily Star in helping local children. Today’s Star includes an envelope you can use to mail checks so children from low-income or military families can go to camp for little or no cost.

Each year, readers give generously to help the Star send kids to camp. It’s a tradition we are proud to lead.

We need your help. Our goal is to raise up to $225,000 to send up to 700 kids to weeklong YMCA and Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

You can use today’s envelope or send donations to Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141, or go to azsendakidtocamp.org to donate with a credit card.

This year we are celebrating 75 years of helping local kids do more and be more.

Since 1947, the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp or have a camping experience. We’re one of the oldest 501©(3) charities in Arizona. Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.

For more information, call Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 520-573-4127 or email her at dkornmiller@tucson.com.