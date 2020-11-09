Equine Voices holding fall fundraiser brunch in Tubac

Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary is having its annual fall fundraiser, “Boots, Bandanas & Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa.
This year’s event features a different format from previous years: an afternoon brunch instead of an evening dinner. There will be live music by David Rychener, a cash bar, sit-down brunch, silent auction, and a live auction.
Tickets for the event are $75. Also new for this year, the fundraiser will be a hybrid event, both virtual and in-person. All guests can participate using a tablet, computer, or mobile phone, to register and bid on silent auction items. Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary was founded in 2004 to rescue equines from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter.
More than 1,200 equines have been rescued since the organization began its work. Fifty-four horses and four burros call Equine Voices home. About 30% of the herd are seniors, over 20 years of age, resulting in significantly increased veterinary, special food and supplement costs.
Like so many other nonprofit organizations, Equine Voices has experienced a drop in donations . The fundraiser is its major event to provide a source of donations to help meet monthly operating expenses of $55,000 and to continue an expansion project that began last year. The new building is scheduled to be completed in November.
For reservations or more information, visit at equinevoices.org or call 520-398-2814.
