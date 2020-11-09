 Skip to main content
Event will allow public to learn about proper installation of car safety seats

The Pima County Sheriff's Department will host a free car seat safety class on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Tucson Police Department and Safe Kids Pima County are holding a free car-set check on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lazy Days RV at 3200 E. Irvington Road.

Attendees can learn from trained deputies, officers and community partners about how to properly install and use their car safety seats.The event is free and open to the public.

Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

