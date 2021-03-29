Feast for Families is virtual food, wine tasting to raise funds for Child & Family Resources

Barber said the virtual programming necessitated by the pandemic was fully implemented within a week of statewide shutdowns last year.

“We serve 30,000 people in 13 cities across the state of Arizona with a plethora of different programs to different demographics. We are really good at helping parents with communication and at building relationships between children and parents. Our whole mission is to build strong communities where children can reach their full potential and to build resilience in children and their families; to be able to do that at a time when it is most-needed is truly rewarding,” Barber said.

That mission speaks to Levy, who has built Feast around the idea of community for the past 20 years. “You won’t see and hear a bunch of TV or radio ads or see Feast coupons: We believe the best way to advertise is to contribute to the community and let people see we are doing that. With any luck, they will appreciate what we contribute and that gives them a reason to come join us and have a bite,” said Levy.

His philosophy has carried the restaurant through the pandemic during the past year, when Feast has been open for carry-out only and sales have dropped by about 50%.

Levy said in spite of the challenges, he has been gratified to give back.