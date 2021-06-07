Felicia's Farm uses small plot of land to fight food insecurity

“I had the pleasure of knowing Felicia. If you were hungry, Felicia wouldn’t just bring you a sandwich; she would bring a whole loaf of bread. I have great respect for David and his family and all they are doing to help people who are underprivileged,” said Kirchler.

Family is the foundation of the project for David, who remarried several years ago to Leah Michelson Cutler, a member of the board of directors.

Kirchler said their generosity has carried the farm through the pandemic, when it became impossible to bring volunteers in to harvest and plant. He also credits a group of supportive volunteers for their dedication to the effort.

“We have some very, very committed board members that we have brought on and lots of committed people willing to do whatever we can to eliminate hunger,” he said.

All eggs and produce harvested from the farm are donated to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, which serves 300 people daily with soup and take-home lunches, and to the Casa San Juan family resource center, which serves 5,400 low-income people monthly. Felicia’s Farm also provides food for the Pascua Yaqui tribe pantry and donates to the Lend-a-Hand program for homebound seniors and Estes Garden, a low-income senior housing facility. Additionally, flowers from the farm are gifted to local hospice programs.