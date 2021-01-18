Firehouse Subs foundation donates $23K to South Tucson Fire Department

Firefighters in the city of South Tucson are getting some new work gear thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The foundation, part of the Firehouse Subs restaurant chain, recently donated $23,033 to the South Tucson Fire Department.
The money will be used to purchase eight sets of bunker gear, which is firefighting coats and pants, and eight pairs of boots.
The new gear will help firefighters in the city do their jobs.
The foundation was created by the founders of Firehouse Subs in 2005 and provides funding resources, equipment, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.
The foundation has granted more than $55 million to first responders and public safety groups in 49 states and Puerto Rico.