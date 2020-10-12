Former caregiver, pet rescuer lauded for her care

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Sherry Bouvet
Nominated by: Heidi Rehm
Why: Sherry Bouvet was caregiver to Rehm’s elderly parents for seven years. Bouvet became the couple’s best friend, Rehm says in her nomination. Bouvet made their “final years and days the best possible by surrounding them with love, compassion, and dignity.” She also founded a non-profit organization Arizona Pet Pantry (www.arizonapetpantry.org) which helps needy seniors in Tucson feed and care for their beloved pets. Bouvet’s help has allowed many seniors to be able to keep their pets during tough times and often her assistance has meant the difference between being able to keep their pet or having to give them up due to lack of financial support. Bouvet has rescued or fostered hundreds of dogs and cats in Tucson over several decades. She has devoted her life to helping animals and seniors, Rehm writes.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
