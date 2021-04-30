 Skip to main content
Foundation will distribute 300 healthy snack bags free to public
  • Updated

The Moonchild Foundation will be offering bags of healthy, kid-friendly food items at no charge to families in need.

The "Snack Attack" event will take place Saturday, May 1, at the Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Avenue. The foundation plans to distribute 300 bags of food items from 8 to 10 a.m., on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“A lot of children don’t have the same access to healthy food and snack options at home as they do at school,” said Chad Davis, founder of Moonchild Foundation. “With everyone cooped up at home for the past year, it has put an extra financial burden on so many families across Tucson.”

Each grocery bag will include fresh produce and other healthy, kid-friendly food items, along with two snack recipes handcrafted by Abby Charles, Miss Tucson. Charles, who will be in attendance at the event, is also a nutritional sciences major at the University of Arizona and a nanny to two young children.

All ingredients have been provided by the Moonchild Foundation and supporting sponsors in partnership with Safeway.

"Snack Attack" is sponsored by Davis Pediatric Dentistry, Pushaw Health Group, Tucson Pediatric Dentistry, Frank Williams Design, Abby Charles, Safeway, and Williams and Associates.

The event is open to all members of the public with no questions asked. Bags will go fast, and only available while supplies last.

The Moonchild Foundation was established in 2017 to help disadvantaged children have access to oral health-care education and services.

For more information, visit www.moonchildfoundation.org/sharing.

