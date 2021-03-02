Founder of women's shelter belled for work with homeless

Why: For her work with Sister José Women’s Center. Jean Fedigan was volunteering on the soup patrol delivering soup to the homeless in the winter. There was a man who was showing the men the way to the men’s shelter. She asked him where the women go. He said there was no women’s shelter. She went home and the next day she started working on putting a women’s shelter together, wrote Martin in her nomination letter. “That was 10 years ago. Today there is Sister José Women’s Center. She is the CEO of the center. She started from nothing and grew over the 10 years not only as a women’s shelter but before COVID 19 she had El Rio come in to give them health exams, dentists volunteers to check their teeth, Goodwill to help with jobs, and the center furnishes meals as well.”