Free preparation services available on Tax Day, April 18

The deadline for filing taxes for the 2021 tax year is April 18 and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be available on that day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Truly Nolen Training Facility, 432 S. Williams Blvd., Building 436 in the lobby.

No appointments are needed for the April 18 service. Please check www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita to see what documents you should bring to assist in the preparation of your taxes.

This free and professional filing assistance is available through United Way for individuals and families earning up to $73,000 annually.

The VITA program partners with GetYourRefund to offer its tax support from IRS-certified volunteers entirely online. This online system helps the VITA program reach more taxpayers, process returns more efficiently, and ensure the health and safety of volunteers and community members.

VITA services are also currently offered at several tax return preparation sites in the Tucson area leading up to the tax filing deadline. Appointments are required at most locations.

Visit www.getyourrefund.org/uwtsa for online assistance or www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita to schedule an in-person appointment.

