GAP Ministries to hold opening event for new Campus of Hope

GAP Ministries will hold its grand opening celebration of its new Campus of Hope from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

GAP’s Campus of Hope, at 2025 W. Highway Drive off of Interstate 10 and West Prince Road, is a 5-acre campus with four buildings including: administration, community warehouse, children and family center, and a kitchen and job training facility.

The event will include a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., refreshments from chef John Hohn, goodie bags and recognitions throughout the day. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., GAP Ministries will recognize partners like Phoenix Suns Charities, Tucson Electric Power, and several small businesses who supported the TEP Power Challenge that enabled GAP to secure the property in 2021. The Phoenix Suns Gorilla will also make an appearance and be available to pose for photographs from 12:30-1 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and guided tours will be provided throughout the day.