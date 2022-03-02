Giving page runs each Tuesday in the Arizona Daily Star

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated

Tucson Giving appears every Tuesday in the Arizona Daily Star. 

The page is full of charitable events and local people and businesses doing kind deeds.

In addition to those topics, we want to hear from organizations whose donations qualify for the Qualifying Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations Arizona Tax Credit.

We are asking those organizations to share their information through a form at tucson.com/taxcredit

In the body, give a 50-word description of the organization and what it does, and then in the same field, in addition to the 50 words, list the organization's name, address, website, tax credit code and a phone number for publication.

In the topic field, please click on ''tax credit.''

 

