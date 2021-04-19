Gootter Foundation raises awareness about sudden cardiac death

“This is an example of the type of research collaboration we like to support. A biomedical engineer is teaming up with a scientist who is an expert in induced pluripotent stem cells. Zachary is basically taking human heart stem cells and creating tissue that will go around an artificial heart created in a 3-D printer to allow for sure measurements of physiological function. They can analyze the contractions the artificial heart makes once the drugs are applied to the stem cells. This is cutting-edge, fascinating stuff,” said Messing.

The 3-D model hearts are relatively inexpensive to produce and offer a potentially new and more accurate system for testing the impact of drugs used in treatment of sudden cardiac disease, heart disease and illnesses such as COVID-19, according to Messing.

“One of the reasons it takes so long to get drugs approved by the FDA is the need to go through all sorts of testing to find the ultimate impact on the heart. This is an inexpensive and fast way to see if there is an impact,” Messing said.

Along those lines, the foundation also provided a seed grant to the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute to test drugs commonly used to treat COVID-19 on the stem cells of patients with heart diseases such as cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and Long QT Syndrome.