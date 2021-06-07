Gospel Rescue Mission opens wellness center

The Gospel Rescue Mission hosted a grand opening ceremony Monday for a new wellness center at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.

The wellness center is in one of the four new buildings on campus that were funded and constructed by the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation. The Gospel Rescue Mission is the managing partner of the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The wellness center includes a full workout gym with equipment donated by the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, an exercise room and a library. The facility is open to people staying at the Rescue Mission facility.

Performance coach and fitness personality Nordine Zouareg, who is a former Mr. France, Mr. Europe, Mr. World and Mr. Universe, was the guest speaker at the grand opening.