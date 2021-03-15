Hands of Hope Tucson provides help for women facing unplanned pregnancy

For 40 years, Hands of Hope Tucson has come alongside women facing unplanned pregnancy through our free and confidential services like pregnancy testing, ultrasound, and counseling.
Our heart is to serve those who walk through our doors by providing a safe, nonjudgmental and medically professional environment. Our staff and volunteers are trained to support our clients right where they are, no matter what they decide.
In 2020, during the pandemic, our organization was considered an essential service and our doors were able to remain open. Thanks to the faithful generosity of donors, we were able to continue to meet the needs of those we serve.
One client, Isabella, facing an unplanned pregnancy made an appointment at our center for a pregnancy test. After confirmation of pregnancy, she wanted to know her options. Isabella’s circumstances were challenging. The father of the child she was carrying, and both her parents, were out of the picture.
To make the situation more complex, she had assumed the responsibility of raising her siblings. She was seen, heard and empowered through medical support, resources, and the material assistance provided through ministry partners.
Today, Isabella has a beautiful little girl and recently acknowledged that she has “come a long way”. We know her journey is not over and we will continue to support her to not only survive but to thrive.
Hands of Hope Tucson is a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides free services to women facing unplanned pregnancy, prevention and education services to youth and families, and recovery services for men and women struggling with an abortion experience.
