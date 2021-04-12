Heart association's fundraising walk transforms to digital experience

The American Heart Association Tucson has transformed its virtual fundraising walk into the Tucson Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience.

The event is accessible at TucsonHeartWalk.org throughout the weekend of April 24-25.

“We were one of Tucson’s first events to switch to digital last year and were able to establish a template for success when it comes to a digital format with a message that hits home for a lot of people, which is just to get moving where you are,” said Krystal Webb, communications and marketing director of the American Heart Association Tucson.

“We want people to be active in their own neighborhoods where they can exercise safely, and lots of people are really excited to do that for the second year in a row.”

The virtual walk opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24; participants can join by visiting @AHAArizona on Facebook. The program will include tips for a heart-healthy walk at home and participants are encouraged to post pictures and videos of activity using #TUCHeartWalk.

Registration is free, but fundraising is encouraged; the event seeks to raise at least $200,000 and is one of the largest local benefits of the year for the American Heart Association.