Help us help you, Tucson: Don't need stimulus check? Donate it to a needy family

Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help. As you would expect, all organization could put monetary donations to good use.

How to donate your stimulus money to a family

Partners Waverly Farrell and Vicki Doolittle each received their $1,200 stimulus checks from the government and “we would like to donate one of them to a needy family. We know we could donate to an organization; however, we would prefer to give the money directly to a family that would benefit. I’m not sure if you would know of any, but if you do, could you put us in touch?”

I asked my colleague Patty Machelor, who covers social issues and community health for the Star, where to start.

And where I ended up was Guadalupana Lab Schools, 6740 S. Santa Clara, a social justice preschool and after-school care center that focuses on the needs of children in poverty. Eighty-five percent of her students live in poverty.

Founder and executive director Ernestina Fuentes, who grew up in that South Side neighborhood, got her Ph.D. at Harvard and returned home to serve her neighborhood. She said she could get money to those who need it. Three families with disabled children, jobs that have evaporated and mounting bills are in the greatest need. Contact her at glabschools14@gmail.com or at 520-982-7748. Or go to hgls-prek.com.

Food, paper products, diapers needed

Myers Ganoung Elementary School, 5000 E. Andrew St., near East 29nd Street and South Rosemont Avenue, in the Tucson Unified School District, has turned a classroom into a food pantry for its families while the school is closed.