Help us help you, Tucson: Don't need stimulus check? Donate it to a needy family

How to donate your stimulus money to a family
Partners Waverly Farrell and Vicki Doolittle each received their $1,200 stimulus checks from the government and “we would like to donate one of them to a needy family. We know we could donate to an organization; however, we would prefer to give the money directly to a family that would benefit. I’m not sure if you would know of any, but if you do, could you put us in touch?”
I asked my colleague Patty Machelor, who covers social issues and community health for the Star, where to start.
And where I ended up was Guadalupana Lab Schools, 6740 S. Santa Clara, a social justice preschool and after-school care center that focuses on the needs of children in poverty. Eighty-five percent of her students live in poverty.
Founder and executive director Ernestina Fuentes, who grew up in that South Side neighborhood, got her Ph.D. at Harvard and returned home to serve her neighborhood. She said she could get money to those who need it. Three families with disabled children, jobs that have evaporated and mounting bills are in the greatest need. Contact her at glabschools14@gmail.com or at 520-982-7748. Or go to hgls-prek.com.
Food, paper products, diapers needed
Myers Ganoung Elementary School, 5000 E. Andrew St., near East 29nd Street and South Rosemont Avenue, in the Tucson Unified School District, has turned a classroom into a food pantry for its families while the school is closed.
Need 1: Food for the pantry, nothing perishable.
Need 2: Paper towels and toilet paper.
Need 3: Diapers for siblings of the students.
You can drop off in front of the school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
Dog, cat food needed; where you can get it for free
Cody’s Friends is a nonprofit started by a fifth-grader nine years ago. Over 48 human service organizations, first responders, food banks, soup kitchens, shelters and rescues depend on Cody’s Friends for over 35,000 pet-food meals a month.
Cody’s Friends is now the main source for pet-food assistance for any individual facing financial hardship in Pima County.
Donations of pet food means their owners can spend their money on people food.
Need 1: Pet Food (dog and cat) any brand, dry or canned.
Need 2: Gallon-size plastic bags.
Need 3: Medium-size plastic storage containers with lids.
There are 41 donation boxes at businesses across the community. Here is a link to those locations, codysfriends.org/wheretodonate or call 520-419-0450.
Elastic, 1/4-inch wide
David Gordon of Special Needs Solutions had but one need: elastic, 1/4-inch wide. And thanks to Star readers, that is exact what he received.
On Wednesday he emailed: “We had several donations of elastic brought in to us today, and I am now off to three homes to pick up more. We will put it all to good use.”
If you have elastic to donate, his folks are “making masks like crazy.” Gordon said he’d be glad to pick it up or readers are welcome to drop off elastic at 4555 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 131. He’s usually there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it’s wise to call first, 520-838-0987.
Special Needs Solutions creates custom items for individuals with disabilities so they can participate as fully as possible in their lives. It qualifies for the 2019 and 2020 Arizona charitable tax credit if you’d like to make a monetary donation at snstucson.org.
Box of veggies for $8
While the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry is closed, veggie boxes will still be sold at its facility at 5707 E. 22nd St.
You can get a huge box of veggies for an $8 donation this Saturday and next starting at 8 a.m. and until all boxes are sold or by noon, whichever comes first.
Value Veggies is a volunteer-operated ministry of God’s Vast Resources and is an annual fundraiser, open six months out of the year. Proceeds stock the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry.
Free grocery pickup and free tutoring
STITCHES Tucson is a service group started by Basis North High School students to deliver groceries, tutor kids and make masks for free. They are looking for kids to tutor.
You can contact STITCHES at stitchestucson@gmail.com; or its website stitchestucson.weebly.com; or on Facebook or Instagram @stitchestucson; or at 505-415-5858.
