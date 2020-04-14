Help us help you, Tucson: Elastic, underwear, socks needed; students will deliver groceries

Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help. As you would expect, all organization could put monetary donations to good use.
Elastic, 1/4-inch wide
David Gordon of Special Needs Solutions has but one need: elastic, 1/4-inch wide.
Gordon emailed: “We have been making masks like crazy; we’ve now made and distributed about 830 of them. But we are now out of elastic and my last order for it has disappeared!”
Gordon said he’d be glad to pick it up or readers are welcome to drop off elastic at 4555 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 131. He’s usually there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it’s wise to call first, 520-838-0987.
Special Needs Solutions creates custom items for individuals with disabilities so they can participate as fully as possible in their lives. It qualifies for the 2019 and 2020 Arizona charitable tax credit if you’d like to make a monetary donation at snstucson.org.
Tech items, new socks, underwear needed
The Haven is a nonprofit organization that offers substance-abuse prevention and treatment services for women, with a special program for Native American women, and allows women to bring their children while they are in the program.
The Haven will celebrate its 50th anniversary the summer. Its major fundraiser, the Chrysalis Luncheon, was canceled.
Need 1: Donations to cover operational needs to make up for the shortfalls from our luncheon and to cover expenses for children as any funds from other sources that we receive can only be used to cover services for women.
We provide education for the children as well as beds and other furniture.
Need 2: Webcams, laptops, tablets to enable tele-health services and programming as staff and clients can’t meet in person.
Need 3: New women’s underwear, socks, bras and T-shirts in all sizes. Gift cards could work also.
Donations can be taken to the Haven office, 1107 E. Adelaide Drive, mailed or made online at thehaventucson.org. Call 520-623-4590 for more information.
Box of veggies for $8
While the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry is closed, veggie boxes will still be sold at its facility at 5707 E. 22nd St.
You can get a huge box of veggies for an $8 donation on Saturdays starting at 8 a.m. and until all boxes are sold or by noon, whichever comes first.
Value Veggies is a volunteer-operated ministry of God’s Vast Resources and is an annual fundraiser, open six months out of the year. Proceeds stock the Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry.
Veggies, eggs for nonprofits
Felicia’s Farm, 3761 E. River Road, has vegetables and eggs to share with nonprofits that work with low-income families with children.
This week it added Little Chapel of All Nations to help feed the homeless.
The farm donates about 700 pounds of produce and 170 dozen eggs a week to various nonprofits.
Contact Cathy Lolwing at 520-396-0015. To donate money, go to feliciasfarm.org.
Free Store
Free Store Donation Center has moved to 4650 N. Flowing Wells Road. The store, where everything is free, is open for shopping on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The store is open for donations only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 520-918-3333 if you have questions.
Free grocery pickup and tutoring
STITCHES Tucson is a service group started by Basis North High School students to deliver groceries, tutor kids and make masks for free.
You can contact STITCHES at stitchestucson@gmail.com; or its website stitchestucson.weebly.com; or on Facebook or Instagram @stitchestucson. If you don’t have a computer, leave a message for the students at 505-415-5858.
Take care.
Debbie Kornmiller is a senior editor at the Arizona Daily Star.
