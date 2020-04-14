Help us help you, Tucson: Elastic, underwear, socks needed; students will deliver groceries

Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help. As you would expect, all organization could put monetary donations to good use.

Elastic, 1/4-inch wide

David Gordon of Special Needs Solutions has but one need: elastic, 1/4-inch wide.

Gordon emailed: “We have been making masks like crazy; we’ve now made and distributed about 830 of them. But we are now out of elastic and my last order for it has disappeared!”

Gordon said he’d be glad to pick it up or readers are welcome to drop off elastic at 4555 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 131. He’s usually there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it’s wise to call first, 520-838-0987.

Special Needs Solutions creates custom items for individuals with disabilities so they can participate as fully as possible in their lives. It qualifies for the 2019 and 2020 Arizona charitable tax credit if you’d like to make a monetary donation at snstucson.org.

Tech items, new socks, underwear needed

The Haven is a nonprofit organization that offers substance-abuse prevention and treatment services for women, with a special program for Native American women, and allows women to bring their children while they are in the program.

The Haven will celebrate its 50th anniversary the summer. Its major fundraiser, the Chrysalis Luncheon, was canceled.

Need 1: Donations to cover operational needs to make up for the shortfalls from our luncheon and to cover expenses for children as any funds from other sources that we receive can only be used to cover services for women.