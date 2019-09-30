What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipients: The Rev. Snow Peabody
Nominated by: Jeff Richards
Why: For his work with Teen Challenge of Arizona. For 48 years, the Rev. Peabody has helped teens and young adults in the Tucson area who have life controlling addictions, Richards wrote in his nomination letter. One of the programs he started as the executive state director for Teen Challenge of Arizona is the Springboard Home for Youth in Crisis that has helped thousands of girls and their families. He works tirelessly to raise the funds needed to operate five residential centers in Arizona, two of which are in Tucson. He also works very hard to ensure that all who go to Teen Challenge for help are well cared for. He is a humble and compassionate man of integrity that has been faithfully serving our community for almost 50 years, Richards wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.