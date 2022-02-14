Here's how to use your tax credits to help public schools

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for a donation to public or charter schools.

Arizona taxpayers can claim a credit for donations of up to $400 for a married couple filing jointly or up to $200 for all other filers. Donations can be made to any Arizona public school or charter school for support of extracurricular activities or character education programs.

These include field trips, sports activities and fine arts; character education programs; preparation courses, materials and fees for standardized testing for college credit or readiness; career and technical education certificates; and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training that is based on nationally recognized guidelines.

Fees can be paid for the benefit of your child’s participation in a qualified activity. Fees must not exceed the actual costs of the activity. Donations also can be paid to a central fund at the school that funds extracurricular activities for all students.

Checks must be made out to the individual school and the school should provide a receipt. Fees and contributions made by Dec. 31, 2021, must be claimed on your 2021 Arizona tax return if they were not claimed on your 2020 return.